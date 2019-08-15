Cwm Upped Sysco (SYY) Holding; QUALCOMM (QCOM) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 17.23% above currents $70.88 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

Cwm Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 133.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 74,039 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Cwm Llc holds 129,458 shares with $8.64 million value, up from 55,419 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.95 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.77M shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 66,997 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsrs Lc. United Asset Strategies stated it has 82,971 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. 474,333 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 34,105 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 47,949 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 96,062 shares. Johnson Grp holds 811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca has 17,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd holds 296,916 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Headinvest Limited invested in 0.8% or 50,240 shares. Schwartz Counsel has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,800 shares. Hbk L P, Texas-based fund reported 849,300 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $86.17 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 25.94 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Hereâ€™s Why and Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Qualcomm Can't Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 5.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 899,803 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,672 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 210,851 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 21,095 shares. Amer Century holds 4.55M shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 0.05% or 83,915 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 7,359 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 171 were accumulated by Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 308,000 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 0.19% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.37M shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 83 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs reported 7,589 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,025 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.81% above currents $72.28 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13.

