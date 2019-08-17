Cwm Trimmed Its Irobot (IRBT) Position by $7.60 Million; Shares Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Bb&T Securities Has Upped Its Stake

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 64,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 65,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 525,657 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 52,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 517,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.47 million, up from 464,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr has 2.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp owns 13,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.2% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westwood Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 36,993 shares. Iberiabank reported 112,747 shares stake. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,435 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 987,676 shares. Security National holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,200 shares. 150,097 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Management holds 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 229,284 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 26,858 shares to 49,023 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 18,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,446 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pnc Fin Incorporated stated it has 132,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 2,589 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 12,719 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 25,429 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 367,665 shares. 693 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 38,875 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited. Nomura reported 0.03% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bath Savings invested in 6,910 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,775 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 103,013 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 31,774 shares to 54,417 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 95,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.17 million activity.