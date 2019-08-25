Cwm Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Circor International (CIR) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Circor International Inc (CIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 59 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 35 reduced and sold their stakes in Circor International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 21.23 million shares, up from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Circor International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 28 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Cwm Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 56.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 11,636 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Cwm Llc holds 8,867 shares with $1.70 million value, down from 20,503 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $239.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nuwave Invest Management Limited holds 0.05% or 208 shares. Ifrah Ser Incorporated has 1,896 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 1,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S&Co invested in 0.42% or 19,500 shares. Rockland Tru holds 2.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 97,095 shares. 1,503 are owned by Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs stated it has 240 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 32,000 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited accumulated 231 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 17,284 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.25’s average target is 1.28% above currents $217.47 stock price. Home Depot had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Cwm Llc increased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) stake by 112,889 shares to 226,412 valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (THRK) stake by 152,159 shares and now owns 368,708 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 227,884 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $675.37 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CIRCOR International (CIR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Trims Medidata, Circor Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 7.15% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. for 300,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 266,986 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 67,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.8% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,900 shares.