Cwm Trimmed Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; MGM Resorts International (MGM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 16.63% above currents $27.78 stock price. MGM Resorts had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. See MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) latest ratings:

Cwm Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 8.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 3,403 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Cwm Llc holds 38,668 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 42,071 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,781 were reported by Int Ltd Ca. Mirae Asset Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 11,143 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability owns 904,901 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 0.34% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 10,000 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 94,574 shares or 0.05% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 85,367 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 1.96M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.38M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harris Assocs Lp has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 29,820 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 35,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest has invested 0.23% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 767 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.04% or 12,821 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 50,510 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M. On Wednesday, June 5 Meister Keith A. bought $75.24M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 2.87M shares. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.91 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 82.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 157,831 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,165 shares in its portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Pro has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.36% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Verition Fund Mngmt reported 2,284 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Martin Currie owns 0.25% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,889 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,838 shares. 38,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.03% or 4,016 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 19 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested in 26,582 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

