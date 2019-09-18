Cwm Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $709,950 as Stock Value Rose; Best Buy (BBY) Stake Lifted by Kbc Group Nv

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 17,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 407,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.38M, up from 389,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 1.48M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 14,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 455,843 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, down from 470,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 6.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) accumulated 61,236 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp owns 239,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited reported 362,400 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp accumulated 26,245 shares. Synovus Financial Corp reported 29 shares. Moreover, Bankshares has 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.01% or 67,811 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 3,028 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Numerixs Invest invested in 0.25% or 12,275 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.17% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd has 0.37% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 4.80 million shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 38,500 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 25,852 shares to 595 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,968 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 17,599 shares to 69,695 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 10,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

