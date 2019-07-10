Cwm Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Boosted as Market Value Rose; As International Speedway (ISCA) Share Value Rose, Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Position

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 117,038 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 122.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 19,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 16,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 1.17M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis data at ASCO and EHA reinforce company’s commitment to reimagining cancer; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Drawn Into Mueller Probe After Payments to Trump Lawyer; 17/05/2018 – The Novartis-Cohen Connection Explained; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SHANNON THYME KLINGER APPOINTED TO GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Will Be an Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novartis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI WILL JOIN NOVARTIS ON MAY 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Alcon, the eye care business of Novartis, returned to sales growth last year; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Company Lc holds 400 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 30,951 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 349,402 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 23,800 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 52,413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli And Advisers has invested 0.4% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 59 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Carroll Fincl Assoc has 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,040 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Management. North Carolina-based First Citizens Fincl Bank & has invested 0.04% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated accumulated 8,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 160,685 shares to 5.99 million shares, valued at $54.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 27,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

