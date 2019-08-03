Cwm Stake In Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Was Has Increased; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Needham Investment Management Decreased Holding

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 39,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 224,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 185,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 476,035 shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares to 282,300 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Company holds 0.11% or 1,019 shares. Stonebridge Advsr holds 1.1% or 15,493 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 13,498 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,295 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace White New York holds 2.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,750 shares. Jennison Ltd Com holds 7.38 million shares. Rdl Fin reported 1,146 shares. Schulhoff Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Wealth accumulated 3,263 shares. 10,532 were accumulated by Hilltop Incorporated. Charter Tru accumulated 10,651 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc reported 28,901 shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5,277 shares to 41,258 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 9,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,929 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

