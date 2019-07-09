Cwm Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) Has Raised by $14.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH) Position by $440,800

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 188,068 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 25571.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 453,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 1,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 1.20M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,950 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 45,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 35,170 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 45,337 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). First Mercantile Trust holds 2,731 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. American Century Companies holds 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 21,921 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 311 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 38,688 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 474 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.03% or 874,566 shares. Citigroup has 6,572 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.73 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 88,383 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 539,473 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 1.08 million shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr by 26,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,024 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).