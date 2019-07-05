Cwm Raised By $5.80 Million Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Cti Industries (CTIB)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Cwm Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 29.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 55,783 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Cwm Llc holds 242,937 shares with $25.28 million value, up from 187,154 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $286.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Cti Industries Corp (CTIB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cti Industries Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 196,400 shares, up from 187,338 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cti Industries Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest reported 114,914 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glovista Invs Ltd Liability owns 4,437 shares. Moreover, Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,837 shares. 267,554 were reported by Schulhoff Inc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 1,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 34,819 shares stake. Provident Tru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,034 shares. 4,776 are held by Hartline Inv. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,349 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Llc holds 15,988 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Co has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,400 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation owns 49,211 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.37% or 857,832 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,971 shares.

Cwm Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 12,729 shares to 233,813 valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Inter Dur Pfd & In (FPF) stake by 23,921 shares and now owns 2,047 shares. Ishares Tr (HEWJ) was reduced too.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and sells consumer and film products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.67 million. The firm offers novelty products, including foil balloons, such as Superloons, Ultraloons, Miniloon, Card-B-Loons, Shape-A-Loons, and mini shapes; latex balloons primarily under the Partyloons name; toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; Candy Blossoms that are containers with candy items and air-inflated balloons; and other inflatable toy items. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc and Zipvac brand names; valved and resealable bags for vacuum storage use; and vacuum sealing machines under the brand name of Ziploc.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $600,000 activity.