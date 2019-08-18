Cwm Raised By $3.36 Million Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake; Invesco LTD Upped By $2.29 Million Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding

Cwm Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 118.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 27,350 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Cwm Llc holds 50,513 shares with $6.26M value, up from 23,163 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd acquired 114,404 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Invesco Ltd holds 3.20M shares with $66.16M value, up from 3.08 million last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cwm Llc decreased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 25,747 shares to 102 valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) stake by 14,559 shares and now owns 575 shares. Yum China Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 5 are owned by Advisory Alpha Lc. 2,235 are held by Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 13,900 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated accumulated 27,644 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 18,843 were reported by First Merchants Corporation. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 326,340 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has 345 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old Point And Financial Svcs N A invested 0.91% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Webster Bancorp N A holds 1,315 shares. Essex Service invested in 6,813 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 396 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -5.96% below currents $140.72 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Gru owns 518,333 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 13,341 shares. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.42% or 329,495 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% or 2,559 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Us Fincl Bank De holds 114,392 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.23% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 422,447 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 31,055 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Com invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 494,128 shares. Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 106,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Surges: Stock Moves 9.6% Higher – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. On Friday, March 29 the insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C.

Invesco Ltd decreased Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) stake by 103,752 shares to 181,268 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 47,253 shares and now owns 107,470 shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was reduced too.