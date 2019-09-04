Cwm Lowered Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stake; Zimmer Partners LP Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position

Cwm Llc decreased Matador Res Co (MTDR) stake by 4.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 19,675 shares as Matador Res Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Cwm Llc holds 427,021 shares with $8.25 million value, down from 446,696 last quarter. Matador Res Co now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 2.43 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 50,000 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 350,000 shares with $14.87 million value, down from 400,000 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.39 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 28 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Envestnet Asset owns 151,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability holds 27,119 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 291,999 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.13% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Redwood Capital Management has 0.13% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 45,042 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Dupont Corp has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bank Of The West invested in 84,340 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications reported 10,620 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $46 lowest target. $50.33’s average target is 36.77% above currents $36.8 stock price. NRG Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 1.21M shares to 2.50M valued at $121.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 224,717 shares and now owns 2.54 million shares. Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was raised too.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $459.42M for 4.92 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. 2,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M. Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of stock. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Lancaster David E. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 8 POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 3,650 shares. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 0% or 184,010 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 36,885 shares. Prudential holds 222,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 814,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 161,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc reported 22,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 27,700 shares. Starr Intll Company holds 0.08% or 9,945 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 101,973 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 26,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 70,333 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 36,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 595,511 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 49,414 shares.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $30.99M for 13.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Cwm Llc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 7,859 shares to 31,866 valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 779,908 shares and now owns 3.33 million shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.