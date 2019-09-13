Cwm Lowered Its Sabre (SABR) Stake; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised By $639,400 Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) stake by 21.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 2,300 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ)’s stock declined 9.92%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 13,000 shares with $3.62 million value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc now has $10.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $246.79. About 36,128 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO

Cwm Llc decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 88.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 254,674 shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Cwm Llc holds 32,289 shares with $717,000 value, down from 286,963 last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 45,186 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 10.73% above currents $23.48 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 372,251 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 30,130 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,527 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 239,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,179 were reported by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Aurora Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 15,078 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 1,217 shares stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 186,439 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,874 shares. Amp Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 212,052 shares. 28,496 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc).

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 32.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Cwm Llc increased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 20,850 shares to 230,662 valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) stake by 235,638 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) was raised too.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 20,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 46,600 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 15,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 2,639 shares. 734 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Assetmark holds 0.14% or 60,012 shares. Meeder Asset owns 495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 3,052 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Comm Limited owns 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 8,097 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% or 28,301 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 491,701 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 107,936 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 74,188 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Domino’s Pizza has $32500 highest and $240 lowest target. $283.62’s average target is 14.92% above currents $246.79 stock price. Domino’s Pizza had 28 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. Argus Research maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $28000 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight”.

