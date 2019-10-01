Cwm Lowered Its Public Storage (PSA) Position; Joho Capital Trimmed Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position By $750,300

Joho Capital Llc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 24.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 12,362 shares with $2.26 million value, down from 16,462 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $70.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $196.51. About 529,638 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Cwm Llc decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 7.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 8,640 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Cwm Llc holds 109,789 shares with $26.15M value, down from 118,429 last quarter. Public Storage now has $41.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $240.19. About 468,381 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Cwm Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,268 shares to 27,295 valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,794 shares and now owns 9,246 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SST) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $243.83’s average target is 1.52% above currents $240.19 stock price. Public Storage had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $25400 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 16 to “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 21.92 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 16,140 shares worth $3.23M on Thursday, August 22.

