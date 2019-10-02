Cwm Lowered Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $818,552 as Stock Price Rose; Wilkins Investment Counsel Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Trimmed by $302,148

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, down from 128,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 14,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 219,196 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.49M, down from 233,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 6.83M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sit Associates has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,200 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 162,470 shares. Dubuque Bancshares holds 124,027 shares. 1.64 million are held by Saratoga Rech And Investment. 7.97 million were accumulated by Jensen Investment. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 12,166 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 1.56 million shares. John G Ullman Assoc Incorporated owns 3,918 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz invested in 17,354 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 439,841 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 16.43 million shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 55,150 shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Advisors Limited Co invested in 56,790 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 8,192 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 121,410 shares to 938,457 shares, valued at $51.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $333.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 17,535 shares to 200,248 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.34 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.