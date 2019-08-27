Cwm Lowered Holding in Cooper Cos (COO) as Stock Price Rose; Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake by $341,361

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 5,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 41,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 46,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $324.24. About 203,164 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 369 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 13,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 3.85M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65M for 17.88 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,591 shares to 3,686 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.67% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Inc accumulated 295,000 shares. Cognios Ltd Co reported 101,588 shares. 69,279 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Meyer Handelman invested 0.74% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1.73M shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap reported 11,773 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 702,821 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 21,231 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 14.18 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Gp Ltd Com accumulated 595,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 57,456 shares to 90,868 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 46,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

