Cwm Lowered Cbs New (CBS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised by $1.51 Million Its Position

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 8,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 109,804 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, down from 118,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NAI’S VOTING INTEREST FROM APPROXIMATELY 79% TO APPROXIMATELY 20%; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 06/04/2018 – CBS: National Amusements To Vote In Accordance With CBS Board; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.32; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.19; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 71,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 72,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.04 million shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525. On Friday, August 9 Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,800 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 145,550 shares to 98,122 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 343,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 36,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Lc invested in 0.26% or 97,020 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 176,132 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 6,387 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 82,333 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.97 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Co New York invested 3.42% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 11,568 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,395 shares to 73,402 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 323,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital reported 618 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,337 shares. Cap Ca stated it has 5,450 shares. 105,572 are held by Bb&T. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 14,289 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 171,600 shares. Icon Advisers owns 45,200 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Conning Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,871 shares. 131,866 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2.05 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.56% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. City Holdg Communications, West Virginia-based fund reported 81 shares.