Cwm Increased Sanofi (SNY) Position; As Transcanada (TRP) Valuation Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.19 Million

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 145.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 41,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 69,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 28,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approved Toujeo (Insulin Glargine 300 Units/mL) Max SoloStar; 27/03/2018 – SANOFI – FDA APPROVED SANOFI’S TOUJEO (INSULIN GLARGINE 300 UNITS/ML) MAX SOLOSTAR; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 24/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to retire; Company names John Reed to take over on July 1; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 49,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 394,901 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75 million, down from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.20M shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks up +30% YTD That Are Still Hot Buys Today! – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Sanofi’s (SNY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanofi (SNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Sanofi (SNY) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.