Cwm Increased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stake by $3.05 Million; Stock Declined; As Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Vr Advisory Services LTD Decreased Holding

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 112,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 226,412 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 113,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. It is down 22.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 3,059 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS GROUP’S NAV AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 1,227.6 MLN OR EUR 4.80 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir holds 3.88% or 239,532 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 11,088 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) or 1,287 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Whittier Communication stated it has 269 shares. The New York-based Art Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Rockland Company has 3.03% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 9.32M shares. Westwood Management Il accumulated 0.08% or 4,000 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 160 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.91% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 4,220 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.09% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 888,631 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Lc holds 328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,099 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 34,209 shares to 3,143 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 38,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,955 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).