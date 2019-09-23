Cwm Holds Stake in Unilever Plc (UL); Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $1.11 Million; Shares Declined

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 32,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 85,692 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 53,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 584,745 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 25,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 42,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 11.63M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 14,632 shares to 63,157 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FGD) by 18,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.