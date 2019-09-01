Cwm Holds Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL); Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lowered Its Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stake by $984,260; Stock Rose

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 115.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 49,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 91,543 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc invested in 0.22% or 410,561 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Kistler has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 98,099 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability holds 5,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc has 2,380 shares. 27,056 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Stifel Finance invested in 0.01% or 54,201 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Cap Management has 0.17% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 387,797 shares. 3,115 were reported by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. Nomura Incorporated holds 20,639 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 97,371 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,239 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 1.78% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mufg Americas Corp owns 730 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ) by 66,309 shares to 239,212 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 11,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 18,736 shares to 417 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 74,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,422 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

