Cwm Holds Holding in Cambrex (CBM); As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Raised Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 2.00 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 17,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 69,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 52,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 215,443 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,857 shares to 16,159 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 15,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,876 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 648,828 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $67.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,383 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

