Cwm Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Cut by $387,302; Bristol John W & Company Cut Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Market Valuation Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 420,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.96M, down from 423,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.71. About 374,613 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 1,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 160,762 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 162,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $228.92. About 617,507 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $43.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.