Cwm Has Upped By $1.78 Million Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding; Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Cognex (CGNX) Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 19,847 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)'s stock declined 7.98%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 103,768 shares with $5.28M value, up from 83,921 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 2.36 million shares traded or 77.81% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

Cwm Llc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 140037.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 37,810 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)'s stock declined 3.35%. The Cwm Llc holds 37,837 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 27 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.27 million shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Cwm Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 47,086 shares to 51,241 valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transunion stake by 9,844 shares and now owns 102,929 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 2,964 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 494,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Provident Inv Management Inc invested in 395,020 shares. Phoenix Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,550 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial stated it has 95,456 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 82,196 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.18% or 1.51 million shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% or 168,459 shares in its portfolio. 23,379 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp stated it has 0.31% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 26,813 shares stake. Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.76% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity. Shares for $507,844 were sold by Kopczynski Casey C. on Friday, February 1.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl accumulated 905,254 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Scout accumulated 257,870 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Country National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 830,196 shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 4,832 shares. Hl Fin Svcs Lc has 106,010 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 216,042 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 488,589 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has 19,339 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company owns 28,132 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs owns 1.35% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.18 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 144,673 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16.

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,526 shares to 135,639 valued at $77.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 20,464 shares and now owns 353,565 shares. Qiagen Nv was reduced too.