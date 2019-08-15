Cwm Has Trimmed By $357,916 Its Tri Contl (TY) Position; Orion Marine Group Has 1.24 Sentiment

Orion Marine Group Inc (ORN) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 47 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 38 sold and decreased their stock positions in Orion Marine Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 22.90 million shares, down from 23.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Orion Marine Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 12.

Cwm Llc decreased Tri Contl Corp (TY) stake by 93.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 13,766 shares as Tri Contl Corp (TY)’s stock 0.00%. The Cwm Llc holds 935 shares with $25,000 value, down from 14,701 last quarter. Tri Contl Corp now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 44,915 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0% or 1,468 shares in its portfolio. 86,114 were reported by Brown Advisory. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,031 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 183,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 3,753 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel reported 79,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 100 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 10,483 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% stake.

Cwm Llc increased F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 63,961 shares to 99,425 valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 31,774 shares and now owns 54,417 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 156,327 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has declined 54.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN)

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 358,140 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 831,460 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 27,928 shares.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $120.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.