Cwm Has Raised By $3.36 Million Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Logmein (LOGM) Position

Cwm Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 118.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 27,350 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Cwm Llc holds 50,513 shares with $6.26M value, up from 23,163 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.39M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 5,494 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 242,698 shares with $19.44 million value, down from 248,192 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 280,542 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 15.28% above currents $69.11 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Stephens. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 69 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 17 shares. Clean Yield holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 144,719 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Management has 0.34% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Victory Cap stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 16,217 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 21,136 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 18,340 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 174 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 158,680 shares. Champlain Investment Prns reported 1.52M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 280 shares.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 86,826 shares to 305,245 valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 256,143 shares and now owns 496,179 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,180 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,168 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 22,185 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc invested in 22,372 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Company has 13,420 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 793,110 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 61,668 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,493 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Retail Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Cwm Llc decreased Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 137,403 shares to 1.36 million valued at $152.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 5,913 shares and now owns 3,472 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -4.39% below currents $138.41 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $11600 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $105 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.