Cwm Has Lifted Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Position; Armistice Capital Increased Its Clovis Oncology (Call) (CLVS) Position

Armistice Capital Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) (CLVS) stake by 5.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 115,600 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.22 million shares with $32.95M value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) now has $291.87M valuation. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 3.92M shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA

Cwm Llc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 62.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 39,960 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Cwm Llc holds 104,276 shares with $9.81M value, up from 64,316 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 679,532 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C

Cwm Llc decreased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 7,262 shares to 53,476 valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Acacia Communications Inc stake by 187,774 shares and now owns 12,196 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.57% or 217,342 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 200 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advsr. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 12 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 65,987 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company owns 4,505 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 0.01% or 15,626 shares. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,615 shares. Blackrock holds 12.51M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 18,933 were reported by Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Meeder Asset accumulated 0.02% or 3,449 shares. Evergreen Ltd Co owns 3,599 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97.80’s average target is 3.68% above currents $94.33 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PNW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of PNW in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. UBS maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Bank of America.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. The insider MAHAFFY PATRICK J bought 50,000 shares worth $279,576.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samlyn Capital Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 953,711 shares. Susquehanna International Llp reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 1 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 30,110 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 4.58 million shares or 0% of the stock. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.95% or 1.65 million shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Prelude Cap Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 2.00M shares. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Lc has 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Redmile Grp Inc Llc has invested 1.46% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 208,053 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 455,192 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 2,754 shares.