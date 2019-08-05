Cwm Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $8.78 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Raised Its Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 5,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 24,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 11.28M shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 615.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 165,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 192,558 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 26,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 34.15 million shares traded or 45.55% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 26,829 shares to 144,024 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 30,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: INTC, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

