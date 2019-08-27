Cwm Has Lifted Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $894,501; Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in United Continental Holdings (UAL) as Stock Price Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 283.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 6,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 1.44M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 5.1 %; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – GERRY LADERMAN HAS BEEN NAMED ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q ADJ PRE-TAX MARGIN 0.0% – 2.0%, SAW ABOUT 0.0%; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 23/04/2018 – United Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 47,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 6.78 million shares traded or 24.53% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Portfolio Update; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY SHR $0.62; 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 26,683 shares to 3,126 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,440 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 1.32M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 32,174 shares. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 14,122 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc accumulated 0.02% or 23,398 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 563,614 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 95,501 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,981 shares. M Hldgs Inc has invested 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Cordasco Finance Network has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Synovus Financial holds 0% or 11,305 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.13% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 110 shares. 2.01M are held by Alps Advisors.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 33,843 shares to 3,199 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn LP invested in 1.03% or 87,589 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 17,365 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 458,010 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 47,003 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 0.1% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 126,603 shares. Daiwa Sb accumulated 2,180 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 13,455 shares or 0% of the stock. 347,189 were reported by Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Glendon Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 16,052 shares. Conning has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 21,018 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 1.16M shares.

