Cwm Has Increased Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding; Ubs Oconnor Holding in American (AMH) Has Raised by $160.65 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 171.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 57,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,868 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 33,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 274,383 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in American (AMH) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 7,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,471 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 billion, up from 138,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 2.20M shares traded or 13.34% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 9,844 shares to 102,929 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 24,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,510 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancshares reported 2,838 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parthenon Limited Liability Com owns 34,735 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity holds 0.02% or 38,466 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 5,765 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorp invested in 7,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De has 13,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 28,219 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 12,810 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 13,659 shares. S Muoio And Lc holds 5,700 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 3,460 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Company. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 22 shares. Moreover, Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt has 3.32% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 57,160 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by HAGEDORN JAMES, worth $3.41 million. HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD also sold $197,397 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 66,733 shares to 73,905 shares, valued at $294.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spero Th by 116,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in Square I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 2.55 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 0.22% or 380,328 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 20.52M shares. Ci Invs accumulated 6.99M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 273,701 shares. Honeywell Incorporated has invested 1.04% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 236,270 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 2,105 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.21% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Kbc Nv owns 51,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 40,624 shares. Alps Advsr has 14,440 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Van Eck Associates holds 60,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 29,009 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Llc.