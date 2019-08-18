Cwm Has Increased Infosys LTD (INFY) Position by $1.64 Million; Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holder Keybank National Association Has Boosted Its Stake

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.05. About 83,115 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 135.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 163,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 284,438 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 120,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 9.37M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY HOLDING CO FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,902 shares to 9,859 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 159,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,596 shares to 38,423 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 41,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,170 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

