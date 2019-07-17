Cwm Has Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $546,526; Shares Declined; Edison Intl Ce (EIX) Shareholder Hexavest Decreased Its Stake by $32.63 Million as Market Value Declined

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,042 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, down from 481,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 3.63M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Ce (EIX) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 534,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,404 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 541,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 1.07M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta, Coca-Cola CEOs among founding members of new NYSE council aimed at diversity – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Which is the Better Dividend Aristocrat, McDonaldâ€™s or Coca-Cola? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 21.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 560,544 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 639,200 shares stake. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 1.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 121,406 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 190,489 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 798,037 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Com accumulated 36,936 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 985,278 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5,812 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 25,712 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ci Investments Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Holderness Commerce holds 24,636 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 12,352 shares stake. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,516 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 80,628 shares to 96,864 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison lifts dividend, still probing involvement in Southern California wildfire – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Llc holds 0.05% or 196,065 shares. Commerce Retail Bank reported 5,195 shares stake. Moreover, Cap Fund Management has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 10,459 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 2,834 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 94,440 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 374,865 shares. Natixis holds 24,727 shares. Pettee Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,173 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 6,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Co reported 1,000 shares. Prtnrs Grp Holdings Ag invested in 247,794 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 39,700 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 25,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Td Asset holds 0.01% or 123,245 shares in its portfolio.