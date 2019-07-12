Cwm Has Boosted Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding By $1.56 Million; Kempen Capital Management Lowered Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Stake

Cwm Llc increased Carnival Plc (CUK) stake by 143.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 31,740 shares as Carnival Plc (CUK)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Cwm Llc holds 53,927 shares with $2.69 million value, up from 22,187 last quarter. Carnival Plc now has $31.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 322,498 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Kempen Capital Management decreased Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 330,396 shares as Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 1.80 million shares with $21.95M value, down from 2.13M last quarter. Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 713,032 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M

Kempen Capital Management increased Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:KALU) stake by 9,126 shares to 39,154 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) stake by 80,609 shares and now owns 312,137 shares. Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.54 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Cwm Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 13,227 shares to 30,717 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 23,902 shares and now owns 9,859 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 10,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Moody Bankshares Division owns 134 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0% or 32,823 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp holds 14,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,888 shares. Pnc Finance Service owns 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 1,808 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,126 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,268 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.02% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Atria Investments Lc holds 0.02% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) or 9,366 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).