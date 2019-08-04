Cwm Decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $492,221; As Tjx Cos (TJX) Stock Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Upped Its Stake

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 539,991 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, down from 551,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.60 million shares traded or 105.28% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 265.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 105,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 28,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 22,168 shares to 109,612 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,050 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Csu Producer Resources Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Addenda has 152,182 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fiduciary Wi has invested 2.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brighton Jones Llc has 7,619 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wms Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 4,872 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Friess holds 1.39% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 355,732 shares. Fund Mgmt owns 164,224 shares. Thornburg Inv Management accumulated 0.2% or 393,135 shares. Waratah Advsr has 0.59% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 105,290 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.05% or 6,074 shares in its portfolio.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 122,650 shares to 125,741 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 47,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00M on Monday, April 29. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M.