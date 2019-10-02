Cwm Continues to Hold Position in Stryker (SYK); Redmond Asset Management Decreased Tech Data Com (TECD) Stake by $467,688 as Share Value Declined

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 78,820 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20 million, up from 50,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $208.12. About 471,666 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (TECD) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 16,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.72. About 63,064 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.35% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Callahan Ltd Liability holds 1.86% or 50,398 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 237,493 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 51,500 shares stake. St Germain D J holds 1,701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Green Valley Invsts has 4.53% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 387,744 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.16% or 8,986 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 412,891 shares. 15,478 are owned by Hendershot Invs. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 45,000 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 167 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.19% or 11,672 shares. Moreover, Becker Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,577 shares. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.27% or 78,374 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 90,400 shares to 70,362 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 66,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,860 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.72 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Horizon Svcs owns 0.67% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 9,450 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt holds 22,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP owns 190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.13% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). River Road Asset Mgmt owns 336,575 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 46,366 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company stated it has 20,427 shares. Bailard has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 55,909 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Proshare Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 8,664 shares.

