Cwm Continues to Hold Holding in Ciena (CIEN); As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Decreased by $390,000 Its Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 7,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.85 million shares traded or 60.90% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 23,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 140,653 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 116,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 2.13M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000) by 3,323 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) by 6,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability reported 3,490 shares. American Century Cos Inc invested in 0.02% or 200,744 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 25,215 shares. James Investment Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lynch And Assoc In holds 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 12,455 shares. 483,107 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. 33,150 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 0.13% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 147,770 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Invest has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,488 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Raymond James reported 505,732 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 1.59% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 8.85 million shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. SMITH GARY B had sold 9,600 shares worth $360,222 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,546 shares. Fund invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Fil Limited reported 2.09M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Shapiro Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Telemus Capital Ltd Llc reported 8,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 42,424 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.67% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 236,400 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 0% or 5,746 shares. Natixis accumulated 28,892 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP holds 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 403,178 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 178,467 shares. De Burlo Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,300 shares.