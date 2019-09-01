Cwm Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Marinemax (HZO) Sentiment Is 1.14

Cwm Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 128.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 67,450 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Cwm Llc holds 119,748 shares with $9.18 million value, up from 52,298 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Marinemax Inc (HZO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 64 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 56 reduced and sold stock positions in Marinemax Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 22.06 million shares, up from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marinemax Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 37 Increased: 42 New Position: 22.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 2.54% above currents $77.63 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.68 million.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.68 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $7.25 million for 10.33 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

