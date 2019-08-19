Cwm Boosted Bce (BCE) Stake; Macerich Co (MAC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Cwm Llc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 136.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwm Llc acquired 41,097 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Cwm Llc holds 71,219 shares with $3.16M value, up from 30,122 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $42.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors

Macerich Co (MAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 142 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 117 trimmed and sold holdings in Macerich Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 135.92 million shares, up from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Macerich Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 87 Increased: 100 New Position: 42.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Macerich Company (MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20.57% of its portfolio in Macerich Company for 23.29 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca has 4.77% invested in the company for 262,181 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.25 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.