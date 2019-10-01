Cwh Capital Management Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $5.77 Million as Shares Declined; Opus Investment Management Upped Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Holding by $1.27 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 90,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 183,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 6.68M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Llc has 0.08% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3.33M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 839,507 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 1.97M are held by Kbc Group Nv. Art Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 86,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 367,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Security Company owns 778 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co holds 1,527 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 11,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 100 are held by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. British Columbia Mngmt reported 667,648 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 5.58M were accumulated by Nordea Invest Management.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Inc has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl Fincl Inc reported 14,682 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 490 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp accumulated 224,003 shares or 0% of the stock. 34,498 were reported by Aviance Limited Liability Company. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 1,562 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 103,972 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 23,719 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust reported 7,470 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication accumulated 7,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5.77 million shares. Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 4,191 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 26,365 shares to 243,350 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 34,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,707 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.