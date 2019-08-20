Cwh Capital Management Upped Borgwarner (BWA) Holding By $1.24 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Has Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 25,120 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 278,073 shares with $55.94 million value, down from 303,193 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $254.92. About 197,588 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 39.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cwh Capital Management Inc acquired 32,655 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Cwh Capital Management Inc holds 114,710 shares with $4.41M value, up from 82,055 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $6.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 560,139 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 410,780 shares to 372,813 valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 14,535 shares and now owns 32,566 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corp accumulated 178,414 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited holds 53,580 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 14,159 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 60,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 25,910 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Assoc holds 24,188 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 13,310 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Pinnacle Partners accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 39,434 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 24,352 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,062 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 42.01% above currents $31.92 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 28. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) stake by 652,207 shares to 1.47M valued at $102.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huya Inc stake by 275,000 shares and now owns 2.64M shares. Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) was raised too.