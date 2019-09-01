Cwh Capital Management Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Market Value Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS THERE IS NO PLANET B; 13/04/2018 – Peter Thiel Nominated for Re-Election to Facebook Board; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 18/03/2018 – Wylie claims to have been suspended by Facebook, according to a tweet; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management owns 18,533 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Colony Limited reported 0.21% stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,832 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Axa reported 1.26 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 1.60M shares stake. Stralem invested in 43,285 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 34,140 are held by Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Company. Hartwell J M Lp owns 259,688 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc has 20,506 shares. 63,984 are owned by Atria Limited Liability. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 340,960 shares stake. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 50,374 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) by 29,200 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,845 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 160,940 shares to 834,815 shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 22,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

