Cwh Capital Management Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position by $425,219; Stock Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 1.57M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.97M shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.59 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 20,200 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Legacy Private Tru has 28,119 shares. Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.19% or 7,917 shares in its portfolio. First Corporation In accumulated 255 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Lc has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 0.24% or 386,759 shares in its portfolio. 13,340 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 13,573 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 57,238 are owned by Dnb Asset As. 304,674 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Llc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation invested in 496,900 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 815 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares to 98,096 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).