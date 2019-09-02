Cwh Capital Management Position in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Algert Global Raised Holding in Repligen (RGEN) as Share Price Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 393,223 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

