Cwh Capital Management Maintains Stake in Borgwarner (BWA); Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Share Price Rose While Palladium Partners Has Raised by $605,790 Its Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91 million shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of stock. 1,435 shares were sold by Barker Ellen, worth $145,203 on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 was sold by BLINN MARK A. $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept has 4.46% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 98,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 698,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lc holds 16,263 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 132,580 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 9,409 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 43,543 shares. Guardian Inv owns 10,773 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 34,334 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 8,881 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,652 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc reported 1,920 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested 0.93% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hendley & Com Inc holds 3.24% or 59,550 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 461,091 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,167 shares to 216,997 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,585 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 450,067 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 2,626 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 310 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 6,350 shares stake. Stanley reported 6,241 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 26,369 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Optimum Investment Advsr owns 6,568 shares. 195,799 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Hl Finance Ser Lc holds 15,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 123,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares to 201,695 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).