Cwh Capital Management Increases Stake in Borgwarner (BWA); Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Its Lowes Co (LOW) Stake by $2.47 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 22,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 9.20M shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Management reported 0.68% stake. Pinnacle Financial, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,747 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 14,414 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 25,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 18,482 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com invested in 131,773 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc invested in 17,543 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.95% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisory Network Limited Liability Company holds 30,080 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Finance Architects holds 0.1% or 500 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barnett &, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,883 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 5,590 shares. 2,700 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Ltd.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Dow posts biggest one-day drop since October as recession fears take hold – Reuters” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Fed Minutes – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Catalent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CTLT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWV) by 1,957 shares to 50,502 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,655 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Axa invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 125,615 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has 121,996 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based J Goldman And Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 845,027 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 7,255 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 164,783 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 350,388 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 19,888 shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).