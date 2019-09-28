Cwh Capital Management Increased Stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by $504,705 as Valuation Declined; Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Yy (Put) (YY) Holding by $2.18 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc (Put) (YY) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 307,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 338,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50 million shares traded or 140.33% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 649.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 504,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 582,367 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 77,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 6.69M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 36,633 shares to 81,833 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 745,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 18.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 15,430 shares to 180,334 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 13,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,463 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 271.30 million shares or 3.17% less from 280.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Sei owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 227,915 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 712,595 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 78,071 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 969,260 shares. State Street Corporation has 20.71 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital has 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 58,586 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.13% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 160,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Co holds 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 117,452 shares.