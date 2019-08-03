Cwh Capital Management Increased Its Position in Borgwarner (BWA) as Stock Declined; Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake in At&T (T) as Share Price Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 85,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 438,909 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, up from 353,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,419 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank stated it has 33,446 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 81 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 176,281 shares. 7,576 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 356,955 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,506 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 26,867 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.9% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 7,127 shares. Everence invested in 7,240 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paragon Limited invested in 7,879 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sei accumulated 185,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 100,557 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc owns 975,787 shares. 10 holds 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 32,601 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 32,008 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 83,295 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 59,407 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc accumulated 1.06% or 48,613 shares. 783,756 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,700 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has invested 1.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).