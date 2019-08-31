Cwh Capital Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Lowered by $3.70 Million; As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Share Value Rose, Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 278,430 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv accumulated 7,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 12,649 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 45,821 shares. Tributary Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 323 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 0% or 893 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested 0.29% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Rmb Management Ltd Liability reported 27,985 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 108,183 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 59,679 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). First City Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 11,855 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares to 4,868 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 235,272 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 153,364 shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 832,696 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. The South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 224,621 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 82,313 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Crow Point Prtn stated it has 11,500 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 142,525 shares. Tompkins Financial invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rockland Trust Co reported 314,815 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 16.10 million shares. Security National Tru Communications stated it has 39,728 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6.49 million shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 18,461 shares.

