Cwh Capital Management Holding In Borgwarner (BWA) Was Increased; Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Stake in F M C (FMC) by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 700,922 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.18M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Invest accumulated 224,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 9,812 shares. Twin Capital stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 9,378 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 58,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reinhart Inc accumulated 1.83% or 510,473 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt holds 7.57% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2.57M shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.01% or 2,042 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 33,446 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt holds 0.62% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 30,693 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pggm Invests holds 348,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 72,270 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares to 372,813 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.