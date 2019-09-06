Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) as Stock Declined; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Holding by $851,616

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 319,854 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 61.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 11,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 28,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 687,317 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.02% or 317,924 shares. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cetera Advisor Netwr reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Burney invested in 0.1% or 31,999 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd accumulated 67,804 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Assetmark holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 1,325 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 304,587 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 26,789 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,018 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ally Financial Inc invested in 0.14% or 15,000 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 55,520 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 291,894 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $54.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $315.81 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp holds 1.60 million shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.02% or 24,188 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Communication reported 15,872 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 60,000 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 169,047 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,181 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 395,474 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 17,864 shares. 694,802 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust. 37,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Landscape Cap Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 6,445 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 9,672 shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

