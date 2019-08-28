Cwh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Holding by $742,350

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 1.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 38,302 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv reported 53,205 shares. Birinyi Inc accumulated 37,062 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moneta Group Inc Inc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd owns 90,247 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.28% or 12,795 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 5,534 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gru Plc has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,279 shares. Rockland Com invested in 18,093 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co holds 1.1% or 129,741 shares in its portfolio. 3,378 are owned by Truepoint Inc. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 43,833 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 245,926 are held by Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il. Cls Invs Ltd Llc owns 12,396 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,933 shares to 24,323 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,223 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

